The RHOD newbies have been making headlines since the trailer dropped yesterday and Londiwe is keen to make even more of an impact on the show

ZAlebs caught up with the sultry songstress who got candid about reshaping how the public perceives her with the help of her appearances on the series

The musician shared that it is important to her that people get to know her personality outside of her industry since becoming a mommy and wifey

The Real Housewives of Durban will grace our screens on 22 January and many people are looking forward to seeing Londie London in action. However, those who are there to see her usually seductive artist side may be disappointed.

Londie London wants to show fans a different side to her on her new reality TV gig. Image: @londie_london_official/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Londie recently shared that she is most excited to reframe her image via the upcoming season of the show. The artist has come a long way since being introduced as merely an attractive singer and wants those who tune in to see.

Speaking to ZAlebs about the Real Housewives of Durban Season 2, Londie explained her clear plan of action. The relatively new mom to a baby boy and wife to businessman shared her prospects of the show, saying:

“Since I've become a wife, and a mother, I thought it would be a great idea for the public to see how I’m rebranding myself,”

She added:

“People know me as this sexy singer and I feel like they don't really know my personality and what I'm about outside of the entertainment industry."

The director for the upcoming season only had good things to say about Londie, making a good impression for anticipating fans. Instead of describing her as hot or desirable, the TV maker used words like “class” and “relatable,” showing that Londie is on the right track to rebranding herself.

