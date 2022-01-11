Yesterday, Showmax revealed their second teaser for the upcoming RHOD season, showing fans who they can expect to see on screen this year

While many were hyped about the three mysterious newbies, some took note of the returning cast members, especially Nonku

Upon seeing that the controversial housewife would be back, viewers debated whether the show made the ideal decision by keeping her on the roster with Ayanda Ncwane's exit

The Real Housewives of Durban cast picture had everyone buzzing yesterday as audiences took note of who’s in and who’s out. Tweeps couldn’t contain their excitement over the possible additions of Jojo Robinson, Londie London and Thobile Mseleku.

Although the three new housewives made quite the splash on social media, the OG cast also created some talk. Fans pointed out that Ayanda Ncwane was not pictured in the image, although her rival, Nonku returned.

Tweeps made it clear that Ayanda and Nonku’s dynamic was one of the more gripping storylines of season 1. Thus, the season 2 cast image sparked a debate on whether it was ideal to keep the one housewife without the other.

For those who need a recap, Nonku and Ayanda were linked because Ncwane’s late husband fathered Nonku’s child. See some of the arguments made about Nonku’s return by Real Housewives of Durban audiences below.

@Mandisa53989673 said:

“I loved uMaNcwane on the show Nonku should have left I don't see her purpose being there.”

@MprueDie wrote:

“If Ayanda Ncwane is not coming back, what’s Nonku gonna sit and do now? TRAGIC.”

@kealey____ argued:

“pure propaganda, Nonku is the girl that held it down”

