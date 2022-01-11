RHOJ is feeling the heat on Twitter as fans of the show learn that yet another Season 1 OG has been dismissed from their role in the franchise

City Press revealed that fan-favourite Christall Kay won’t be returning and fans have plenty to say about the miscalculated decision

Several distraught netizens have gone so far as to state that the blonde beauty was the reason they tuned into the show in the first place

Mzansi’s first Real Housewives production has landed itself in hot water with its viewers this afternoon as a surprising departure became public knowledge. Audiences are agitated that Christall Kay will not serve her magic in the third instalment.

Peeps aren't happy that Christall's contract with 'Real Housewives' of Johannesburg wasn't renewed. Image: @christallkay/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Fans have seen many Season 1 housewives leave the show, but it seems this one cuts deeper than the rest. Other Real Housewives of Johannesburg veterans that won’t make it to the screen this year include Brinnette Seopela and Gugu Khathi.

City Press broke the news to the masses in an article that disclosed the upsetting casting reshuffle. The article also revealed that Christall was only made aware of the decision to assemble new cast members on Friday.

It seems the reports have sparked a storm on Twitter with Mzansi netizens making their disappointment known. The people did not hold back their thoughts and calls for production to reconsider. See their words below.

@BabXaba inquired:

“if you remove Evodia and Christall, then what’s the purpose of RHW. Do they even know what entertainment of RHW is?”

@thaaandazo_ exclaimed:

“no no no! BRING BACK CHRISTALL!!!!”

@samethotty added:

“If we’re being completely honest, Christall saved the show”

@MANDISA_MOTHA threatened:

“I'm not watching it if Christall isn't there”

Nonku trends as ‘Real Housewives of Durban’ fans go back & forth about whether she deserves to be in Season 2

In more controversial Real Housewives stories, Briefly News recently reported that the RHOD cast picture had everyone buzzing yesterday as audiences took note of who’s in and who’s out. Tweeps couldn’t contain their excitement over the possible additions of Jojo Robinson, Londie London and Thobile Mseleku.

Although the three new housewives made quite the splash on social media, the OG cast also created some talk. Fans pointed out that Ayanda Ncwane was not pictured in the image, although her rival, Nonku returned.

Tweeps made it clear that Ayanda and Nonku’s dynamic was one of the more gripping storylines of Season 1. Thus, the Season 2 cast image sparked a debate on whether it was ideal to keep the one housewife without the other.

