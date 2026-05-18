Shakira and Burna Boy’s new FIFA World Cup anthem suffered an immediate setback after its highly anticipated release

The collaboration struggled to maintain momentum online as fans questioned whether it could match past tournament hits

Social media reactions poured in after the song’s disappointing early performance on streaming platforms

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Shakira and Burna Boy World Cup song drops off global chart in one day. Image: Shakira

Source: Twitter

Shakira and Burna Boy’s official 2026 FIFA World Cup anthem, “Dai Dai”, has suffered an embarrassing early setback after disappearing from Spotify’s Global Songs Chart just 24 hours after debuting. The track entered the chart at number 114 on its first day, then dropped out completely by day two, sparking widespread criticism and debate across social media.

The song was officially released on 8 May 2026 as part of FIFA’s Global Citizen Education Fund initiative ahead of the expanded 2026 FIFA World Cup tournament.

Shakira and Burna Boy’s FIFA anthem drops off Spotify global chart

Entertainment tracking account Pop Hub drew attention to the song’s chart performance on 17 May 2026.

“Shakira and Burna Boy’s ‘DAI DAI’ has left Spotify’s Global Songs Chart after just 1 day,” the account posted.

The post added:

“Day 1: #114 Day 2: OUT”

The anthem was launched as the official song of the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund, which aims to raise US$100 million (approximately R1.65 billion) to support children’s access to education and sports programmes worldwide.

According to Billboard Philippines, Shakira pledged to donate royalties from the song to the initiative, while Sony Music committed to matching the first US$250,000 (approximately R4.1 million) raised.

Fans compare ‘Dai Dai’ to Shakira’s ‘Waka Waka’ World Cup hit

The disappointing streaming performance quickly triggered comparisons with Shakira’s hugely successful 2010 FIFA World Cup anthem, Waka Waka (This Time for Africa).

That song became a global sensation during the tournament hosted in South Africa and remains one of the most recognisable football anthems ever released.

Many fans on X argued that “Dai Dai” failed to recreate the same energy and cultural impact.

User @gagacadabra wrote:

“FIFA World Cup wanted a Waka Waka 2.0 and she gave them a flop.”

User yushi♡Eternal/Cadabra/1989 commented:

“And this is how I discover that they released the song already.”

A translated post from @tessla12334 read:

“Shakira in decline if the music doesn’t talk about her ex it doesn’t play anywhere.”

User @mibubuno suggested:

“I guess FIFA World Cup should have gone with Lady Gaga x The Weeknd!!!!”

The official 2026 FIFA World Cup song by Shakira and Burna Boy has left the Spotify Global Songs Chart after just one day. Image: Shakira

Source: Twitter

Shakira returns to FIFA World Cup music with Burna Boy collaboration

“Dai Dai” marked Shakira’s return to FIFA World Cup music more than a decade after the success of “Waka Waka”. She also contributed La La La (Brazil 2014) to the 2014 tournament soundtrack.

Despite attracting an estimated two million fans to her free Copacabana Beach concert in Rio de Janeiro, Shakira’s new World Cup anthem has struggled online. Many fans said “Dai Dai” failed to match the legacy of “Waka Waka”.

“Dai Dai” was meant to be a major FIFA World Cup release. Instead, its rapid collapse on Spotify’s global rankings turned it into an online talking point. The song also received a poor reception across social media.

Despite the criticism, the track remains tied to a major charitable initiative. However, many listeners compared it to Shakira’s earlier World Cup hits. For many fans, “Waka Waka” still remains the standard for FIFA anthems.

FIFA World Cup ticket controversy sparks backlash ahead of 2026 tournament

Briefly News also reported that FIFA is facing growing pressure over its controversial 2026 FIFA World Cup ticketing process. California authorities launched an investigation after football fans complained about allegedly misleading seating maps linked to expensive match tickets.

Several supporters claimed some premium Category 1 tickets later appeared connected to sections that were previously listed as cheaper Category 2 seats. FIFA defended the maps and said they were only intended as general guidance rather than exact seating layouts.

Source: Briefly News