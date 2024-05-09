A South African TikTok user shared a video of a boerewors and onion meal they bought at Spar

The meal contained a single boerewors and a few onion rings and cost R19

The video went viral as South Africans poked fun at the small portion size and price

Mzansi netizens had a good laugh after a user shared a video showing an odd meal sold at a local Spar.

Man shows single boerewors & onion pack

A TikTok video by @doggdbn shows the man holding a boerewors and onion meal retailing for R19.

In the pack is a single medium-sized piece of boerewors with about two onion rings seen inside.

The man can be heard laughing in disbelief as he observes the wors. Watch the funny video below:

R19 boerewors sparks humour

Many netizens responded to the video with banter and laughter as they poked fun at the boerewors, the sad pieces of onions and the price.

Wandile responded:

R20 ipiece encane kanje (R20 for such a small piece)

Phiwasetsabedze replied:

"For sho lo we Packaging usebenzisana noTemu (For sure the one in charge of packaging is working with Temu)."

Nelz ✨ commented:

"Abashongo vele ukuthi ONIONS bathe ONION (Well they didn't say onions, the said onion)."

Bandile Mshaywesinqa replied:

"Onion basho owodwa wen uthole u onion owu 3 cha uthwele ndoda (It says onion and you got three, which means you must be very lucky man)."

Nikelo Motseki said:

"Uze kabi kakhulu uSpar ke manje (Spar is doing too much now)."

BlackRose_Mkhize commented:

"To be fair abashongo kuth omngaki (To be fair they didn't say how much)."

