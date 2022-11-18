South African pronunciation is a difficulty for foreigners as one video proving the fact went viral

A Creator went around an American University asking students to say the word "boerewors"

The video had hilarious results that left many in stitches, and people flooded the comments with their funny takes

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

South Africans had a good laugh after seeing Americans try to say the South African word. The video went viral is South Africans could not stop laughing at their attempt.

A TikTok creator and asking people how they would pronounce it word and had hilarious results. Image: Tiktok/danbanbam

Source: UGC

A Tik Tok video shows how strange our local language sounds to others outside the country. A group of people tried to say the South African version of sausage, which did not go well.

Americans trip over pronunciation of South African word

A South African Tiktoker went around an American University asking people to say the word boerewors. The video made rounds on TikTok and many people joked about the mispronunciations.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Netizens flooded the comments with many foreigners asking how to pronounce it. Mzansi peeps always have a good laugh over mispronunciation, and many had a field day listening to the wrong answers in the video.

Jujube commented:

"Are you gonna tell us how to pronounce it?"

wildfeminist11 commented:

"The girl said "Be-aware-rose"

LackingCommonSense commented:

"*slowly raises hand in Dutch*"

CB commented:

"Every atom in my Afrikaans body is screaming."

user8841605285511 commented:

"Me being South African and screaming BOEREWORS at my phone screen."

Jennifer Rairigh

"It’s pronounced (BOO-RUH-VORS) to my impatient friends."

“Result of R1 500 school fees”: Boy’s pronunciation of “button” has SA busting

Briefly News previously reported that a video of a cute boy correcting his mom’s pronunciation of the word “button” left Mzansi netizens both impressed and in stitches.

The footage was shared on Twitter by user @jah_vinny_23 and shows a lady holding a gaming console and asking the boy which button to press.

The child confidently responds by saying the word is not pronounced “but-on” but rather “but-in” - in somewhat of a boujee foreign accent. The lady and others in the room can be heard laughing out loud in the background.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News