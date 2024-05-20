The National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structures issued a stern warning to South Africans in the build-up to the national elections on 29 May

Its Lieutenant General, Tebello Mosikili, said the NATJOINT identified 600 high-risk voting statins and has deployed personnel to voting stations nationally

The South African National Defence Force also announced that it will be ready to be deployed if called by the South African Police Service

PRETORIA—The National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NATJOINTS) has identified 600 high-risk voting stations and deployed members nationally in preparation for the upcoming elections.

NATJOINTS ready for elections

According to SABC News, the NAJOINTS chairperson, Lieutenant-General Tebello Mosikili, briefed the media on 19 May ahead of the general elections, which will take place on 29 May. She revealed that they are monitoring the high-risk voting stations and areas that could be potentially volatile during the elections. The NATJOINTS will monitor these stations continuously to deal with any violence or unrest that might explode.

"Deployments are subsequently proportional to the level of risk identified through intensified operations informed by thorough analysis and intelligence-based reports," she said.

She also said more personnel have been deployed to different voting stations nationally, and they are ready to deal with any lawlessness that might arise.

SANDF also ready

The South African National Defence Force said it is ready to deploy members should the need arise. SANDF's Joint Operations Division's Chief Director, Major General Minimizi Sizani, said they would be on standby. He said the country is not at war and that South Africa has an enduring peace.

Governance expert warns there could be protests before the 2024 general elections

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that governance expert Dr Sam Khoza warned that protests could erupt during the general elections in May.

He believed that high unemployment and a stagnant economy resulted in a restless lower class. He said the lack of service delivery could also be a contributing factor.

South Africans debated his predictions. Some agreed with him, while others disputed what he said.

