A woman took to social media to share how much she had to pay to give birth at a private hospital

In the TikTok post, she showed the hospital room and revealed that it cost R33 000 for her birth and hospitalisation

Many could relate to her choice as South Africa's public healthcare and hospitals remain underfunded and poorly managed

Medical aid is expensive these days, but having to fork out cash for private healthcare is even pricer.

One woman knows this all too well after sharing that she had to pay over R33 000 to give birth at a private hospital without medical aid.

A video posted by @ayamaah.k shows the hospital room the Johannesburg woman stayed in.

She captioned the post:

"I’m talking doulas, nurses, midwives, OBGYN ☺️. I thank God I found this place ."

Healthcare in South Africa is administered by the Department of Health. However, South Africa does not have a system of universal healthcare. Instead, it has two parallel systems. A private healthcare system and a public healthcare system operate in tandem with one another, International Citizen Insurance reports.

The majority of the public, up to 80% of the population, relies on the public system for their care. The public system is subsidised by the government. In general, it is underfunded and poorly managed. Hence, why many people who can afford to would rather opt for medical aid or to pay cash for a private hospital.

Netizens react to the private hospital bill

South African netizens responded with their own experiences of private vs public healthcare and the related expenses.

Slie said:

"Please plug us, I’m being charged over 30k this side for only hospital excluding doctor fees and extra procedures and meds.."

Thuli wrote:

"I really wanna save ne but public hospitals stories give me the creeps ."

taehyungieeee reacted:

R33k to give birth yohhh is that expensive or cheap ."

Ntokozo Gcabashe replied:

"Guys please search for natural birth clinics they usually range from 10 to 15k for your birth and Midwife. Plus they're super patient and informative."

AlwaysHungry commented:

"Home birth with granma free ."

user953206237602 asked:

"Any plugs for Durban?"

She’s Mishka commented:

"My medical aid covered R170k for myself and my son. There was complications and he was in ICU for 7 days. I paid an admin fee of R1200."

