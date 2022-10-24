One new mother took to social media to reveal in detail how much she had to pay to give birth to her child at a private hospital

The woman shared that she gave birth at Genesis Maternity Clinic and had to undergo an emergency c-section

Although she had expected to pay R43 460 the unexpected change in the delivery plan resulted in her having to pay over R70 000

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

One Mzansi woman left netizens with their jaws dropped after sharing just how much she had to fork out financially to have her baby at a private hospital.

A video of the new mom was shared by Sesethu Halimana on Facebook and shows the woman going into detail about the hospitalisation and delivery costs of her birth without medical aid.

SA was left shaken by just how much a woman had to pay to birth to her child at a private hospital. Image: Sesethu Halimana/Facebook

Source: Facebook

According to the video, she chose to have a water birth at Genesis Maternity Clinic, which is a midwife led hospital.

“For the hospital I paid R31 460, which includes the use of their theatre in the unlikely event of a c-section. I didn’t have a natural birth. I ended up with an emergency c-section. My midwife had a birthing fee of R9000 and the paediatrician cost R3000,” detailed the woman who had expected to pay a total of R43 460.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

However, things took an even more expensive turn after she ended up with an emergency c-section. This meant that she had to pay an additional R3000 for the paediatrician, the anaesthetist cost R6000 and her gynaecologist charged her R26 000. The total then came to a whopping R78 460. Shu, now that’s a serious price to pay!

Many South African netizens could not believe their ears after hearing about the hefty medical expenses the woman had to pay to bring her bundle of joy into the world.

Yvonne UV said:

“Thanks for reminding me to take birth control on time.”

Skhokele Taka Aminata Titus commented:

“Aze adura amnyala emhlabeni neziphumo zawo.”

Yolanda Langazana Mbeki Zizikazi replied:

“ let's choose baby daddies wisely .”

Nokusho Ntokozo commented:

“Let me go tie my tubes.”

Vuyokazi Khumalo wrote:

“Hay angekhe me going to Public Hospital if I die I die and I gave birth to my daughter kwi public hospital and I paid R00.000 and if am having baby number 2 Dora Nginza hospital is calling my name ️.”

Lady shares pregnancy fear, says she’ll be attending primary school meetings at 50

In another story, Briefly News reported that well-known social media influencer and clairvoyant, Sis Gugu (@sissgugu) took to Twitter to share her fear of pregnancy and it seems she’s not alone.

Pregnancy is a major life-changing event in every woman's life. Instead of being a joyful experience, pregnancy may become a worrisome and fearful event for some women, for various reasons.

The stunner revealed that she is more than willing to put off bringing a life into the world for as long as possible.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News