Siv Ngesi is set on voting against the ANC in next year's elections and isn't shy to blast them

The Woman King actor has made it known that he's tired of the current Stage 6 loadshedding and the ANC is to blame for Eskom's troubles

Ngesi said that the 2024 general elections are personal for him and shared the link to register to vote with his fans

Siv Ngesi is adamant about voting the ruling party out during the elections in 2024. Eskom rubbed the actor up the wrong way by implementing Stage 6 loadshedding and Siv says the ANC is to blame.

Siv Ngesi has blasted the ANC government and called on Mzansi not to vote for the ANC in 2024 because of loadshedding.

Source: Getty Images

Taking to Twitter, Ngesi made it known to his 112.5K followers that the next general elections in 2024 are very personal for him.

This comes after Eskom announced on Sunday, May 14 that they'll be implementing Stage 6 and Stage 4 loadshedding.

The power utility posted again on Monday, May 15 that the demand for electricity is higher than expected because of the cold weather conditions and they had to implement Stage 6 power cuts.

Ngesi reposted the tweet from the power utility:

"Here we go again, South Africa."

Siv goes on to reminisce about the good old days

"I miss the days when ANC supporters used to attack me for belittling unless ANC! Now they’re defeated and know I ain’t lying."

This is not the first time that the actor and comedian had criticised the ruling government. According to IOL, Siv blasted President Cyril Ramaphosa's leadership on Twitter in 2022.

Ngesi didn't mince his words when he tagged the president in his tweet.

“Dear @CyrilRamaphosa, your spineless and indecisive style of leadership is shameful! You have had so many moments to stand up and you have failed!”

According to Daily Sun, the actor is mainly focusing on transformation when he takes jabs at the government.

Mzansi peeps share their standpoints under Siv's tweets

These are some of the comments of people who are also fed up about loadshedding below.

@KagisoLediga said:

"If you truly love the ANC, you should definitely vote for another party in the next election. Do it out of love and also for every 6-year-old out there who’s terrified of the dark."

@MarkStruwig replied:

"Due to the fact that the ANC will never be voted out, the only option left is to leave for greener pastures."

@KavishBaldeo commented:

"South Africa needs a miracle."

@truthloveryes added:

"The way I'm counting down the days... I intend to be an activist for change in this upcoming election. Recruiting everyone."

@mix_upchick said:

"That's the spirit... discard the ANC into the dustbin of history! We need to be liberated from our liberators that turned into oppressors. Use your platform to galvanise people to vote for change!"

@respectthebeard said:

"Dude! Long overdue... they should've been out already."

@MaxwellModiba commented:

"Have they ever been any different for you?"

@Lisa_theFirst asked:

"But Siv, what do we do when the ANC wins even by 52%? Are you personally going to persevere?"

Siv Ngesi wants an end of an era for current ANC leadership after Eskom implements Stage 6 loadshedding

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that The Woman King actor is not happy with the current leadership of Mzansi.

Ngesi took to social media to urge South Africans to join him and take action against the ANC-led government.

