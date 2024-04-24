Young Stunna recently bought himself a new house and took to his social media page to celebrate

The Amapiano sensation showed love to Kabza De Small, insinuating that the producer/ DJ had a hand in his achievement

Mzansi showed love to Stunna for his new win, while some netizens were quick to question the singer's new crib

Young Stunna shared the news after buying himself a new house. Images: Young Stunna

Source: Facebook

Young Stunna is beaming with pride after buying himself a new house. The Imithandazo hitmaker shared a video of himself in his humble abode and showed love to Kabza De Small.

Young Stunna buys new house

One of Mzansi's hardest-working musicians, Young Stunna, is reaping the fruits of his labour after making a big boy purchase.

Taking to his Instagram story, the singer shared a video in his new house as he lay on the floor holding the keys to the crip.

Stunna captioned his video showing love to his Piano Hub chief, Kabza De Small, suggesting that he was instrumental to his success.

The two musicians have collaborated on numerous occasions, a highlight being the chart-topping Imithandazo, which currently sits on over 21M streams on Spotify:

"Kabza De Small did."

Twitter (X) user MDN News shared the video on their page:

Mzansi reacts to Young Stunna's new house

Netizens showed love to Stunna on his latest win:

thee_lolly said:

"What a hard worker and a deserving gent; I'm so happy for him!"

PholosoM_ wrote:

"No one is more deserving!"

Fanito20107401 was impressed:

"The boys are making big moves."

Meanwhile, some netizens were quick to throw shade at Stunna's crib:

ChrisExcel102 asked:

"Why does it look like a res? He's definitely renting."

Rybr0X claimed:

"That looks like a res, student accommodation. He definitely didn't buy it; he's renting."

VITO_G_Wagon threw shade at Stunna:

"He still needs to work very hard so he can purchase one without this poop pipe in front."

TheGeopol was suspicious:

"Something is off here."

Source: Briefly News