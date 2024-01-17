Young Stunna had a crowd of fans chanting his Imithandazo verse

The Amapiano sensation was showered with love from his supporters for what he did in the Kabza De Small and Mthunzi song

Netizens praised Stunna for his artistry and brilliance

A crowd was recorded passionately singing along to Young Stunna's 'Imithandazo' verse. Images: Young stunna

Mzansi can't get enough of what Young Stunna did in Kabza De Small and Mthunzi's hit song, Imithandazo. A large crowd was captured on video passionately chanting Stunna's verse, with netizens saying the song is spiritual.

Crowd chants Young Stunna's verse

Can you imagine the feeling of hearing a crowd of people singing along to your music? That was Young Stunna's reality.

The Adiwele hitmaker's verse on Kabza De Small and Mthunzi's hit song, Imithandazo, which also features Sizwe Alakine, Umthakathi Kush, and DJ Maphorisa, quickly stood out for many fans for its soul-stirring message.

Stunna shared a video of a crowd singing along to his verse at an event, thanking them for their support:

"Holding back tears, it’s been a really tough and beautiful journey. I love ya’ll so much, this year is gonna be a beautiful year!"

Mzansi shows love to Young Stunna

Netizens showered Young Stunna with praise for the fantastic work he did on Imithandazo, where some claimed his verse was the peak of the song:

QueerBabyZA said:

"Young Stunna snapped on this verse!"

BlackPioneerr wrote:

"Such a spiritual song, dankie Stunna!"

TshidisoVyfer posted:

"Jesus was definitely in the room with him when he wrote this verse, guy snapped!"

chiwisha3 was touched:

"The goosebumps I got watching this!"

TheColourBlack1 praised Young Stunna:

"Young Stunna yet again reminded us why he is the best male vocalist in the country. Yoh, what a verse."

disathechamp responded:

"I don’t think he understands what he created here."

