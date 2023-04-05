Cassper Nyovest is reportedly in the studio making some cool music that will blow South African music lovers by storm

The news of Cassper's work in progress was announced by the star's friend and business partner Lekau Sehoana

Mzansi's social media users took to the timeline to tell the award-winning rapper to also make a documentary about his life and music

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

South African music lovers are in for a treat as their fav Cassper Nyovest is reportedly in the studio doing what he does best.

Cassper Nyovest is allegedly making new music. Image: @casspernyovest and Getty Images

Source: UGC

Cassper Nyovest is one of the biggest stars of our time. The star has released some timeless classics like Naaa Meaan featuring Nadia Nakai, Tito Mboweni, Doc Shebeleza and Mama I Made It.

Cassper Nyovest reportedly in the studio making great music

Bathu CEO Lekau Sehoana recently took to Twitter to share with his followers that he visited Cassper Nyovest's studios and was impressed by the amazing music he is working on. He wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

"Spent the Day at @casspernyovest. Studio Camp Yesterday, YHO . Hai he’s working on some Magic there. Yho "

Cassper Nyovest confirms he is in studio working on new music

The Mama I Made It hitmaker also took to the micro-blogging site to confirm that he is indeed cooking up some dope music. Cassper Nyovest also thanked Sehoana for his input on the upcoming music. He tweeted:

"Thank you for paying us a visit Ma G. Your opinion matters a lot. Perspective."

AKA: Sjava reveals Mass Country was supposed to be collab between him and Supa Mega, Mzansi feels robbed

In more news about SA music, Briefly News reported that AKA's posthumous album Mass Country was supposed to be a collaboration between him and Sjava.

This new revelation makes sense given that AKA named the album Mass Country as a wordplay for Maskandi, and Sjava's unique sound would have fitted perfectly.

Aside from the wordplay, ZAlebs reported that Mega wanted the album to take over the nation. The two artists would have taken it to new heights, given that they are the most nominated musicians at the 2023 Metro FM Music Awards.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News