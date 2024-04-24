Kabza De Small sold out his Johannesburg show at the Lyric Theatre in a record-breaking five hours, thanking fans for their support

Scheduled for 8 June, the concert will feature Kabza performing alongside Ofentse Pitse and the Symphonic Orchestra, with fans eagerly anticipating the event

Social media users are already suggesting future shows, with some proposing larger venues like the FNB Stadium

Kabza De Small is the goat we think he is. The star recently expressed his heartfelt gratitude to Mzansi after selling out the Lyric Theatre, Gold Reef City in Johannesburg in just five hours.

Kabza De Small makes history after selling out his show in hours

Amapiano legend Kabza De Small is set to make history by performing his Amapiano hits alongside the talented Ofentse Pitse and the Symphonic Orchestra in Joburg.

Taking to his Instagram page, the star, real name Kabelo Motha, announced that the tickets for the show scheduled for 8 June were sold out five hours after the sale started. Kabza expressed gratitude for the unwavering support from his fans and followers. He wrote:

"Thank you so much bafethu ✨ Sold Out in 5 Hours See you on the 8th of June at Lyric Theatre alongside @ofentse_pitse ."

Mzansi can't wait for Kabza's historic show

Social media users are counting down the days to their favourite star's historic performance. Some even asked him to start planning for another one.

@simz_aa said:

"1 day is not enough, can’t you do 2 days? Open another day?"

@accordingtopride commented:

"Next Time, we need FNB Stadium. You have us, trust in the game that you can definitely sell the stadium. In Kabza we trust till the end. "

@mpholerole added:

"Love this i country is alive "

@presence_oteng noted:

"The goat Mr Motha "

@ray_traize commented:

"You Big, Big, Big!!! "

Young Stunna celebrates buying new house and shows love to Kabza De Small

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Young Stunna is beaming with pride after buying himself a new house. The Imithandazo hitmaker shared a video of himself in his humble abode and showed love to Kabza De Small.

One of Mzansi's hardest-working musicians, Young Stunna, is reaping the fruits of his labour after making a big boy purchase.

