Young Stunna left fans confused after his photo with his alleged girlfriend made it to social media

For some time, the singer had netizens convinced that he didn't date women, but his latest photo had them scratching their heads

Now Mzansi wonders if Stunna plays for both teams, with some claiming that the lady could be his sister and not a partner

Young Stunna left netizens confused after he posted a photo with his alleged new girlfriend. Images: Young stunna

Source: Facebook

Mzansi is scratching its head, trying to figure out Young Stunna's sexuality. The singer is constantly topping trends not only with his music but also with netizens suspecting that he may be gay. Now, a photo of himself with his alleged girlfriend had netizens confused.

Young Stunna poses with alleged girlfriend

Our boy, Young Stunna is on vacation and enjoying the beautiful scenery and his gorgeous alleged girlfriend.

In a post on his Instagram story, the Adiwele hitmaker shared a cute photo with a woman wearing matching shirts surrounded by trees. Stunna used Fridayy's When It Comes To You as the background song, seemingly speaking on his devotion to his sweetheart - aaw!

Twitter (X) user, MDN News, shared the cute couple's photo and broke the news of his relationship:

Previously, Young Stunna had to address the rumours that he was dating multiple (seven!) ladies at a time, saying it ruined a good thing he once had.

Mzansi weighs in on Young Stunna's relationship

Netizens are stunned that Young Stunna may have a girlfriend, and some asked if he is bisexual:

brewedgoods was stunned:

"I thought Young Stunna was...okay, never mind."

TheGBrown1 asked:

"Is he using a dual sim phone?"

KhumaloFk said:

"It makes me happy to see that he does visit the other gender at times."

MissCarizmo wasn't buying it:

"This is definitely a decoy."

Meanwhile, some netizens went as far as arguing that the two may be siblings and not a couple:

mycyclelifeza said:

"They look like brother and sister."

kay_ramos_p argued:

"Looks like his sister though."

secha_carly wasn't convinced:

"Family bonds here."

Busi_see posted:

"They look alike."

Lerato Nxumalo slightly reveals boyfriend

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Lerato Nxumalo sharing a glimpse of her boyfriend's face after months of teasing.

The Scandal! actress has faced online backlash, where netizens accused her of dating an older white man for his money.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News