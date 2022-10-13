Young Stunna responded to the viral claims that he was romantically involved with several women, and he got candid about how it affected his life

The musician has been trending on Twitter after an online user claimed that he had multiple partners who were sharing pictures from where he was

Young Stunna spoke to Jazzi Q and explained that the wild gossip practically ruined his relationship

Young Stunna had an interview on JazziQ and Friends, where he explained how being accused of having multiple partners at the same time affected him. The musician maintains that people's false rumours about him and his relationship had serious consequences.

Young Stunna opened up about losing his girlfriend because someone started a false rumour that he is a cheater. Image: Instagram/@youngstunna_rsa

Stunna explained how his experience made him more adamant about not joining the microblogging platform Twitter. The amapiano star said he did not benefit from trending for allegedly having seven girlfriends.

Young Stunna explains 7 girlfriends rumour

TimesLIVE reports that Young Stunna was on JazziQ's podcast. The amapiano star opened up about how the seven girlfriends' false gossip blew up his personal life.

The musician said that none of it was true, but it destroyed his relationship. He said:

"When they shared the sixth girl, she told me she's leaving me, that time I'm not dating them."

Young Stunna said things like this are why he will not sign up for Twitter. The musician blames the platform for costing him the love of his life. He said:

"I lost someone I didn't think I'd ever lose. I was serious about it but someone got jealous of it and started doing their thing ... it's ruined now. We still talk, she doesn't want anything to do with me. It's been months.”

Netizens react to Young Stunna on JazziQ and Friends

Listeners of the podcast complimented Stunnna on his energy on the show. Many people also thought that the hitmakers were extremely funny.

kina_axania earthly commented:

"I personally enjoyed this his so funny, like I had to rewatch some parts cause, wow I was gone definitely need him back."

Nwabisa P Bodlo commented:

"Stunna is hilarious. He’s very talented."

Tebogo Mogwere commented:

"Young Stunna is a chiller for sure, funny as hell."

Kwazi Buthelezi commented:

"There's a special aura around Young Stunna. He's so spiritual."

SimplyBeingMxrty commented:

"Stunna is the most humble artist I've seen in SA. especially when he touches on issues such as helping your family and friends that are still in the hood. Big motivation for me, Sopopa Sonke."

