It seems social media trolls will always find fault in DJ Zinhle, no matter how great she is doing

The star was recently accused of being bossy to her friends and husband, Black Motion star, Murdah Bongz

Luckily, the Umlilo hitmaker has a legion of fans ready to go up in arms with any trolls

DJ Zinhle's fans are always ready to fight her battles. The star was recently called out by a Twitter troll who claimed she is too controlling and bossy.

Fans have defended DJ Zinhle from trolls who said the star's marriage to Murdah Bongz will not last long. Image: @djzinhle.

Source: Instagram

The social media user with the handle @Princes60281273 said the mother of two always wants to control everyone around her.

According to ZAlebs, the troll even noted that DJ Zinhle controls her husband, Murdah Bongz, because of their age difference. He added that their union will not last. The post read:

"DJ Zinhle is very bossy to her man and to her friends; she always wants to be the one. Even this marriage won't even last old woman doing young boys, and she's got bad vibes."

The Siyabonga hitmaker's fans came out guns blazing at the troll. Peeps said people should leave the star and her family alone because they don't bother anyone.

@NONTOBEKOMZOBE2 said:

"Some people are miserable in their own lives than want to rub it to others awume kancane please!"

@SbabatsoNjoms1 commented:

"The girl is doing just fine, she is married and loved, but mostly her business is booming. Also, remember, if they didn't love her, she wouldn't be having so loving friends around her. They love her for who she is Babes relax."

Source: Briefly News