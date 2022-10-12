Cassper Nyoest has come out guns blazing at trolls who reacted to a viral snap of him holding a baby boy

Social media was abuzz with different claims, some thought it was his son Khotso while others said the rapper had adopted a baby

Reacting to the online bullies, the Tito Mboweni rapper said peeps need to know when and where to draw the line

Cassper Nyovest had no kind words to say to trolls who dragged a baby boy he posed with in a viral photo.

Cassper Nyovest has taken aim at trolls who bullied a baby he posted. Image: @bexxdoesitbetter.

The snap had peeps sharing mixed reactions, from some saying the rapper had adopted him to others pushing the narrative that it was Khotso.

Taking to his Twitter page, Cassper Nyovest mopped the floor with the trolls. According to Timeslive, the Mama I Made It hitmaker told social media users that babies are off limits. He said if people want to attack him, they are free but must leave children out of it. He wrote:

"The past 2 days y’all have been roasting a child cause y’all thought he’s my son. How dark are you guys? That’s a child, he did nothing to nobody. He is not even my child, but I can feel for him and his pops. You guys are disgusting."

In another post, Mufasa sent love and light to the boy and his father, who had shared the post. According to reports, the snap was taken at a Drip Store. He added:

"Sorry, you have to experience this, brother. Hope your and the king are in good spirits. God speed."

