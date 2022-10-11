Mzansi media personality and entrepreneur Maps Maponyane is set to grace our screens on a new show

The Tell Me Sweet Something star will be presenting a television show titled Mzansi Icons , which will be airing on Mzansi Magic

The show will give South Africans a chance to get to know icons who have done exceptionally well in various fields

Popular actor Maps Maponyane is the new presenter for a show that is scheduled to hit our television screens next week.

Maps Maponyane is set to present a new Mzansi Magic show titled 'Mzansi Icons'. Image: @mmaponyane.

Titled Mzansi Icons, the show will take a closer look at some legends who have been dominating various fields, from sports and business to entertainment. Viewers will get to learn more about their journeys to success and what motivates them.

According to The Daily Sun, viewers can look forward to seeing stars like veteran kwaito star and entrepreneur Kabelo Mabalane, musician and businessman Khuli Chana, sports executive Jessica Motaung and marketing guru Zibusisa Mkhwanazi.

Shirley Adonisi, Director of local entertainment channels at M-Net, said the show, which is scheduled to premiere on Tuesday, 18 October, will be a hit among South Africans because it will give them an opportunity to get to know their favourite media personalities. Adonisi added that the show host Maps Maponyane is the cherry on top of the cake as he will showcase his unmatched presenting skills. She said:

"With a host who has shown his relatability and is versatile enough to dive deep into topics."

This is Love hitmaker Lady Zamar shares thoughts on people pleasers: "I feel like it's such a waste of time"

In more entertainment news, Briefly News also reported that South African singer and songwriter Lady Zamar has made it clear that people's opinions of her don't bother her.

The Collide hitmaker said she will not waste her limited time on earth trying to please people.

According to TimesLIVE, the singer, who has been scarce on social media, said how she decides to lead her life is up to her and no one else. Speaking to the former member of the hip-hop group Skwatta Kamp Slikour on his popular podcast, Slikour On Life, the Find Me Now singer said she will not use the limited time she has on earth trying to please people.

Source: Briefly News