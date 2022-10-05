Lady Zamar has revealed that she has no time to live her life according to another person's terms

The singer and songwriter said she will not be spending her limited time on earth trying to please people

Lady Zamar added that she feels she started singing because she felt she wasn't being heard

South African singer and songwriter Lady Zamar has made it clear that people's opinions of her don't bother her.

Lady Zamar has revealed that she is living her life wt her own terms. Image: @lady_zamar.

Source: Instagram

The Collide hitmaker said she will not waste her limited time on earth trying to please people.

According to TimesLIVE, the singer, who has been scarce on social media, said how she decides to lead her life is up to her and no one else. Speaking to the former member of the hip-hop group Skwatta Kamp Slikour on his popular podcast, Slikour On Life, the Find Me Now singer said she will not use the limited time she has on earth trying to please people. She said:

"I don't try to prove anything to everyone. I feel like it's such a waste of time. I have limited time on this earth, and my job is not to make you believe, like, know and understand me."

Lady Zamar also revealed that not being heard by those around her contributed to launching her successful music career.

