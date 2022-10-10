Famous South African rapper and podcast host Gigi Lamayne has made some daring accusations

The star claimed that a guest on her show who had bad intentions did not succeed but rather left feeling sick

When asked for more information by her fans, the stunner revealed that the person's name is Isabelle Cowdry

Gigi Lamayne has revealed that a guest on her popular show Point Of View With Gigi Lamayne tried using witcraft and satanism but failed.

Gigi Lamayne has accused Isabelle Cowdry, who was a guest on her show, of witchcraft. Image: @gigi_lamayne.

Source: Instagram

The star reminded her haters and fans that she is a child of God and no weapon formed against her will prosper.

Taking to her Twitter page, the Mashonisa hitmaker accused a guest who went to her show of practising satanism. The rapper claimed the guest, Isabelle Cowdry, left the show feeling sick because she tried using her muthi on the rapper. Gigi Lamayne reminded those who wish to go to her podcast with bad intentions will regret it. She wrote:

"Satanic folk coming to my podcast and leaving sick only means one thing…. Don’t try me… no matter what. It’ll never be for you. Bath, answer questions and leave. The minute you try something weird, you’re gonna fall sick. Don’t ask me bout my beliefs . Sorry to her, though."

The internationally acclaimed hitmaker told the person that it's not too late to change her ways. She added:

"God loves me. The same way he loves you. It’s never too late to change."

Peeps weighed in on the accusations with mixed reactions. Many said they were looking forward to the episode.

@CebisaMthembu said:

"What does 'im a child of God' mean? No Kheli Khumalo naye uhlezi ezibiza kanjalo."

@Ang_243 asked:

"Lool you think you God?"

@mbali_silinda added:

"More details please."

Faith Nketsi's husband Nzuzo Njilo appears in court for fraud after his accounts were frozen

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Faith Nketsi is trying to portray a happy family on social media, but a lot is happening behind the scenes. The media personality's husband's accounts were allegedly frozen as he deals with fraud allegations.

The businessman, who is reportedly owing some wealthy business tycoons close to R1 million, appeared in court on Tuesday, 4 October.

According to The South African, the new father appeared before the Randburg Magistrates’ Court, but the matter was postponed to November as the court is waiting for statements from key witnesses.

