Faith Nketsi's husband is knee-deep in debt, and the financial woes for the family keep worsening

Nzuzo Njilo, who recently welcomed a baby girl with the Have Faith star, appeared in court for fraud

The wealthy businessman's bank accounts were allegedly frozen as he dealt with the matter

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Faith Nketsi is trying to portray a happy family on social media, but a lot is happening behind the scenes. The media personality's husband's accounts were allegedly frozen as he deals with fraud allegations.

Nzuzo Njilo recently appeared in court for fraud charges. Image: @Mr_Gumbe.

Source: Twitter

The businessman, who is reportedly owing some wealthy business tycoons close to R1 million, appeared in court on Tuesday, 4 October.

According to The South African, the new father appeared before the Randburg Magistrates’ Court, but the matter was postponed to November as the court is waiting for statements from key witnesses.

City Press also reported that Njilo's accounts were put on hold as the court awaits more details on the matter. This comes weeks after the reality TV star issued a statement addressing the rumours that her husband was knee-deep in debt. The stunner said that the rumours about her husband don't bother her because she loves him. She wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"Whether allegations or things are said, I still love him the exact same way I used to love him, and that's by maintaining our privacy. When such things come out, it doesn't really bother me because, at the end of the day, I know what's going on in my household, and I know how things are kept in my household."

Nota Baloyi claims he turned down R100K to fight Cassper Nyovest: "I don't want to get an assault charge"

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Nota Baloyi is ranting on Twitter once again. The controversial media personality known for never sugarcoating his opinions made some outrageous claims on social media.

The former music executive claimed that he was offered lumpsum to square off with Cassper Nyovet in the boxing ring, but he turned the offer down.

Speaking during an interview, Nota Baloyi said he was offered R100K to fight against Cassper Nyovest, but he turned down the offer despite being fully confident that he could knock Cassper's lights out.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News