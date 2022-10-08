Nota Baloyi has claimed that he was approached to get into the boxing ring against Cassper Nyovest, but he turned the offer down

The controversial media personality said he was able to defeat the rapper without physically getting into the ring

He added that he would never fight anyone because that would damage his brain cells

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Nota Baloyi is ranting on Twitter once again. The controversial media personality known for never sugarcoating his opinions made some outrageous claims on social media.

Nota Baloyi has said that he turned down an offer to fight against Cassper Nyovest. Image; @casspernyovest and @lavidanota.

Source: Instagram

The former music executive claimed that he was offered lumpsum to square off with Cassper Nyovet in the boxing ring, but he turned the offer down.

Speaking during an interview, Nota Baloyi said he was offered R100K to fight against Cassper Nyovest, but he turned down the offer despite being fully confident that he could knock Cassper's lights out. He said:

"I don't need to get into the boxing ring. I was able to defeat Nyovest without fighting physically or anything else, just strategically."

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Social media users slammed the media personality for always making false claims. Some said Nota Baloyi must not be given a platform.

@NduduzoMkhwana8 said:

"U guys give this guys unnecessary credit and platform."

@Pakiso_Moteane wrote:

"Lol, just yesterday Cassper clowns where praising him to be a Mr spot on. Now tables have turned. But Nota the poor dude can't even punch. Just get in the ring with him."

@mansneverhot2 noted:

"The way he says "wow" at his own statements, yho I'm howling!!!"

Kwesta hangs out with legendary Kwaito star Zola 7, Mzansi here for the brotherhood: "Izinja zemplilo"

In more entertainment news, Briefly News also reported that Zola 7 is back into the showbiz industry, and it's safe to say he is back with a bang. The legendary star has been hanging out with fellow stars, and Mzansi loves to see it.

The star made headlines a few months back when he took to social media to appeal for financial assistance from fans. He has been on the road to recovery since then The media personality reminded Mzansi why he is regarded as one of the greatest Kwaito stars with his showstopping performance at the A Night with Legends Kwaito concert over the weekend.

Taking to his Instagram page, rapper Kwesta shared a photo alongside the legend. The two stars donned black t-shirts that caught fans' eye. Zola's t-shirt had names of legendary South African stars like M'du, Zola, Tkzee, Thebe, Alaska, Oskido, Aurthur, Mandoza, DJ Cleo and Trompies listed on the front.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News