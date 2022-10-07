Cassper Nyovest recently took to social media to explain exactly why he wants to fight Aka, and it is all because of their history together

The Doc Shebeleza hitmaker is not willing to let bygones be bygones as he went in depth about how he's been itching to fight, AKA since their 2015 physical altercation

Casssper also clarified all the reasons why he did not hit back at AKA when he had the opportunity years ago

Cassper Nyovest has a lot of tension with AKA. Mufasa opened up about why he's not willing to let anything go as he went through their history.

Cassper Nyovest gave his side of the story about why he still bears a grudge against AKA and wants to beat him in a boxing match. Image: Instagram/@casspernpyvest

Source: Instagram

AKA assaulted his rap nemesis n 2015 and never got any repercussions. Cassper finally opened up about why he never did anything about it.

Cassper Nyovest eager to fight AKA

TimesLIVE reports that Cassper took to Twitter and opened up about his desire to fight, AKA. The rapper says that he did not fight back seven years ago because he was looking after his brand.

Cassper said that he wants to settle things with AKA in a boxing match. He wrote:

“He started this, called me out to a boxing match and swore at both my parents as motivation. Now he sees he is going to get beat up and would rather ignore the call out."

Cassper continued to throw shade at AKA's career at the present moment. The rapper-boxer says he does not regret not getting him back because he was looking after his future, which has flourished.

"His life is a mess because he was going about slapping people, standing behind his bodyguards, and acting tough.”

Cassper's fans applauded him for his openness. AKA fans said Casper Nyovest only uses boxing to stay relevant even though he's a musician.

@FreshPrinceRSA commented:

"Says a rapper who's asking for boxing matches just to be relevant in the media clout chaser."

@nondescript_one commented:

"What do you say about the rapper-turned-betway-influencer? "

@Tavonga_ commented:

"AKA lives rent free inside this man’s head. Move on bro."

@nekele_nick commented:

"You can also have some balls now,get up to him and slap him and stop being sista betina.akere you own your stuf now. "

@VeroGetsHigh commented:

"Whose to say AKA is not doing that now with you constantly keeping he's name in your mouth... you just said his life is a mess. He can do without you or having to prove himself. Kinda like you did when you got smacked... buhh again ego."

@uNkuluPapi commented:

"You guys act like you don’t bump to each other, you literally played soccer together nayekana ayy."

