One woman opened up about her polyamorous relationship in a TikTok video, and netizens were left with mixed reactions.

Woman leans out of way so boyfriend can take a pic with his wife

TikTok user @polyfamory shared a video showcasing how their polyamorous relationship works. The woman expressed in the clip that, being in a polyamorous relationship, she leaned out so that her boyfriend could take a picture with his wife.

The lady added that although she was on a date with her boyfriend, he is always a "partner" to her and his wife.

The woman went on to reveal in her captions that she was not about to post her video because of specific individuals who would say that they did not look "happy."

"I almost didn’t post this because I have RBF, and people love to say “we don’t look happy”. Just know those are my besties and I wouldn’t trade my family for the world."

Netizens react with mixed feelings

Many were left with mixed emotions regarding the clip as they flocked to the comments section to express their thoughts.

Ally.baby. said:

"Oof. My friend did this last year & now she’s divorced & the other 2 are together and no longer poly bc they want to “keep their relationship sacred.”

Zoohouse2021 added:

"I could never, but I’m glad it works for some. Be happy."

BigFatBrownie wrote:

"I wish I had the emotional security/maturity poly people have.. but my bad self wouldn’t survive a poly relationship."

Userimsooverthisnwocrap shared:

"I get the poly stuff, but I don’t get why people get married. Why not just be a throuple? Marriage is literally between two people."

