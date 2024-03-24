One woman accepted to be a man's second wife, and she was determined to document her experience in polygamy

The woman posted a TikTok video of her wedding day with the first wife by her side being supportive

Many people were fascinated and invested in seeing the second wife's special day in a polygamous arrangement

In a TikTok video, a woman showed people her wedding as a second wife. Many netizens were amazed to see the woman's account of her wedding day.

A TikTok video shows a woman celebrating becoming a second wife after being a side chick. Image: @gogowesthembu

Source: TikTok

The video by the lady received more than 1,000 likes. They were comments from people who were divided about the woman's polygamous marriage.

Woman enters polygamous marriage

In a TikTok post, a woman @gogowesthembu posted pictures of her wedding day with her sister wife. She detailed that she's the second wife after being a side chick.

The lady introduced herself and said she wanted to hear about her journey to polygamy to educate others on social media.

South Africa split over polygamy

Many people wrote that they would not be in a polygamous marriage. Netizens admitted that they could not understand the concept of becoming someone's second wife.

Hlengz wrote:

"All the best, may this never locate me."

Tsikira Bridgette said:

"God if this ever becomes an option in my life, please take me."

bazooh applaud:

"Wow, gogo, you motivate us as women we are proud of you."

Hlatse admitted:

"I'll forever struggle with the concept, sis."

Mbali Sithole Manana had a different perception:

"Your wisdom and strength."

SA reacts to young woman becoming 2nd wife

