A young graduate from the University of Cape Town inspired her younger sister on the day of her graduation

In the TikTok video, the woman can seen advising her little one on the importance of education

The stunner's content moved South Africans as they flocked to the comments section to gush over the pair

Halala! It is graduation season, and many graduates are taking social media to showcase their stunning outfits and degrees. However, this particular young woman stood out among many.

A young woman's adorable moment advising her little sister on the importance of education went viral on TikTok. Image:@haamedah

A young graduate inspires her young sister

Graduation is a day that many students look forward to. It is a day where one's dream turns into a reality and an opportunity for students to dress to the nines and flaunt those fabulous outfits, but for @haamedah, it was an occasion to inspire her little sister.

The footage shared by @haamedah on TikTok shows the young lady bending down on her knees while holding her bouquet and certificate. She wore a pink dress with her graduation gown over it.

As the clip begins, the woman can be seen talking to her young sister. She used the audio of the Trinidadian rapper and singer Nicki Minaj. The audio went as follows:

Do you know what inspires me, fearlessness, drive, I hate lazy people, take in school, don't you ever be lazy, don't you ever complain about hard work, work hard."

At the end of the video, @haamedah stood up, handed her certificate to her sister, and walked away together.

Watch the inspiring clip below:

Mzansi claps for the young graduate

The young lady did not only inspire her younger sister but many people in South Africa. Social media users sent the woman heartwarming messages while others congratulated her on her achievement.

Smoothteeeee said:

"So beautiful."

101_Bish added:

"Doing this next year with my daughter on my grad of my third belt Inshallah Ameen. Congrats dear."

Desmond Mikaeel wrote:

"Well done."

Thandekadhlamini18 commented:

"YASSS queen congratulations."

Naeeeeeeeemy simply said:

"Shuu! I'm inspired! Congratulations."

@nosiphoKhoza shared:

"This made me cry. I'm inspired."

