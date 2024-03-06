A beautiful lady has gone viral after she shared images of her various church outfits online

Peeps were raving about the stunner's stunning looks and impeccable fashion sense, which attracted many people on social media

Netizens rushed to her comments to gush over her style and appreciated her showing her fashion skills

A South African woman is turning heads on TikTok after she posted a video of her church outfit, which left people gushing over her.

A South African lady unveiled her stunning church outfits in a TikTok video. Image: @slie.maphalala

Source: Instagram

Woman shows off church outfits

The footage shared by @slie.maphalala on the video platform shows the young lady dressed in an orange top with a lime skit and gold shoes. In the next photo, the stunner can be seen rocking a white top with a leopard print shirt and a green bag to match with the outfit.

As the video continued, she unveiled herself in a black polo neck, with black boots, a black and white skirt and a pink bag. @slie.maphalala went on to show her lime dress with white sandals. At the end of the clip, she wore a beautiful floral dress and looked absolutely fabulous.

Watch the video below:

SA was impressed by the woman's fashion sense

The video of the woman's clip attracted thousands of views, likes, and comments, and people were amazed at the lady's overall look and asked her to plug them with where she got her outfit from.

Khanyisile Hailey said:

"You dress yezwa!"

MaglerasWife added:

"Outfits are giving rich aunt."

Paulette wrote:

"All outfits are a 10/10."

Mei gushed over the lady's outfit, saying:

"Oooh my goodness, the red angle boots and black outfit were fire."

Londiwemthalane2 commented:

"Your sense of style uhloniphekile."

Hlumelo simply said:

"You understood the assignment!!!"

