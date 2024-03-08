A woman took to social media to showcase her adorable little girl's drawing, which went viral on TikTok

In the video, the little girl can be seen standing as she unveils her drawing, which she drew for her dad and stepmom but forgot to draw her mother

Online users loved the lady's content as they rushed to the comments section to express their thoughts, while others simply laughed it off

A charming little girl went viral on TikTok after her mom showed off her drawings, which left many people in stitches.

An adorable little girl drew her dad and stepmom but forgot her mother in a TikTok video. Image: @babykamva

Source: TikTok

Woman shows off her drawings

The footage shared by @babykamva on the video platform shows the young lady's daughter standing dressed in a black top, polka dot grey, and black tights as she shows her mother her sketches. As the clip continued, the little girl explained to her mom who the various drawings were for.

The woman's child said one was for her bonus mum, the other was for her dad, and the last drawing was for her granny. The girl said she would draw her mom's image later, which left many people in laughter.

Watch the video below:

SA laughs over the woman's clip

The video of the lady captured the attention of many people online as it gathered over 42K views along with thousands of likes and comments on TikTok. Netizens flocked to the mom's comments section with heartwarming messages.

MaGabhisa said:

"Sorry mama ,tomorrow you will get yours."

Lemba_queen added:

"I'd be so happy that she drew for Lorna because it means Lorna is good to her in your absence."

To which the lady responded by saying:

"She has all the good things to say about her. Love it for them."

Lele Maduna gushed over the woman, saying:

"Can I just applaud you mommy? It takes a very mature woman with great wisdom to raise a child in a blended family and especially when bonus mom is doing the right things as well. Love it for you."

Wakoga wrote:

"Clearly bonus mom loves her bonus girl well askies mommy."

Kat Motaung commented:

"That “cute”???? I felt it."

Source: Briefly News