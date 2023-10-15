Former Miss SA, Ndavi Nokeri continues to wow audiences with her stunning looks

The 2022 beauty queen posted photos online as she rocked an edgy black dress that suited her perfectly

Many people loved her style and complimented the lovely look, with tons of love pouring in

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Miss SA 2022, Ndavi Nokeri has left many people in awe as she showed off an amazing look on social media.

Miss SA 2022, Ndavi Nokeri has amazing style. Image: Ndavi Nokeri.

Source: Instagram

The 24-year-old rocked a gorgeous black dress and posted pictures of how lovely she looked on Instagram.

Ndavi Nokeri looks like a dream in black

Ndavi's chic look captured many hearts, with simple silver earrings complementing the look.

The stunner captioned her post:

"They say that women who wear black lead colourful lives, and I agree."

Here is the post:

Miss SA 2022 receives compliments for gorgeous dress

The Limpopo-born beauty had Insta peeps showering her with compliments.

Here are some of the best reactions to Ndavi's post:

aria_abdoola said:

"Girl on fire! I knew that staircase was going to be a good idea."

austintaylor_za wrote:

"A ten across the board."

divineceleste.m commented:

"A beauty and more!"

dove_5_zw_ left a sweet remark:

"Define beauty. Look at her!"

Miss SA Ndavi Nokeri: A look at the Limpopo beauty’s reign, and 3 aspects that made it special

In a related story, Briefly News looked back on Ndavi Nokeri’s reign before the new Miss SA, Natasha Joubert, was crowned.

Miss SA 2023 was crowned on the evening of 13 August 2023, with Ndavi Nokeri’s reign officially coming to an end.

The 24-year-old from Limpopo has mesmerised South Africans since she was crowned in August 2022.

Briefly News reflected on Ndavi’s reign, her love of education, and more, on her last day of reigning as Miss SA, listing three aspects of her tenure that were unique.

The young woman truly made her mark as the first Tsonga woman to be crowned Miss SA, and even made it to the Top 16 of Miss Universe.

Ndavi is definitely the girl she thinks she is, and her legacy will always be etched in history.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News