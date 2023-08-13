A new Miss SA will be crowned on the evening of 13 August 2023, with Ndavi Nokeri’s reign officially coming to an end

The 24-year-old from Limpopo has mesmerised South Africans since she was crowned in August 2022

Briefly News looks back on Ndavi’s reign, her love of education, and more, on her last day of reigning as Miss SA, listing three aspects of her tenure that were unique

Today (13 August 2023) is the final day of Ndavi Nokeri’s reign as Miss SA, with the beaut to take her final walk this evening as a new young lady will be crowned.

Ndavi Nokeri won Miss SA in 2022. She is from Limpopo and is the first Tsonga woman to have won the pageant. Image: Ndavi Nokeri.

From her exquisite taste in fashion, to her passion for education – the 24-year-old had a reign that is not to be sneezed at.

In honour of Ndavi, and her last few hours as Miss SA, Briefly News takes a look at three aspects that made her reign so special.

1. Ndavi Nokeri was the first Tsonga Miss SA winner

The 24-year-old is a gorgeous black woman who became the first Miss SA winner from the Tsonga culture.

Ndavi also prominently showed that she was proud of her heritage, with her Miss Universe national costume featuring beautiful colours that paid homage to her culture.

Furthermore, on her homecoming tour to Limpopo, the lovely lady also rocked a few outfits that proudly showed off her heritage.

2. Miss SA made it to the Top 16 at the Miss Universe beauty pageant

Miss SA took part in Miss Universe in New Orleans and had Mzansi on the edge of their seats as she posted all her gorgeous outfits and took netizens along with her on the journey.

Although Ndavi only made it to the Top 16 of the contest, the crown ultimately went to R'Bonney Nola Gabriel, a stunning Filipino-American fashion designer.

3. Ndavi Nokeri has a pure love for education

Miss SA 2022 has always been forthcoming about her great passion for equality in education, through her campaign called Ed-Unite. Ndavi also started an audio-visual podcast, where she featured various guests.

Briefly News previously reported on South African-Malawian menstruation activist, Candice Chirwa being featured on her podcast to speak about her goal to alleviate period poverty.

