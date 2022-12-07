Miss SA Ndavi Nokeri incorporated her colourful Tsonga culture into her Miss Universe costumes and looked absolutely amazing

The beauty queen posted some of her Miss Universe looks on Instagram and exuded African queen vibes

Mzansi peeps couldn’t help but love her gowns, complimenting her beauty in the comment section of her posts

Ndavi Nokeri got social media peeps super excited, showing off a few of her Miss Universe costumes, exuding African beauty.

The 23-year-old also encompassed her beautiful and colourful Tsonga culture in her dresses.

The Miss Universe contest will take place in January 2023. Briefly News previously wrote about Ndavi vying for votes to make it to the competition’s semi-finals.

The beauty posted some of her looks on Instagram, emphasising how proud she is of her Tsonga culture.

The caption of one of the posts read:

“From the very beginning of my Miss South Africa journey, I always wanted people to know that I was standing for Tsonga people because, growing up, I felt as if we were under-represented.

“At the same time, we've incorporated the fact that I'm South African and African.

“This is so beautiful because I've learned that as Africans, we are more alike than we are different thanks to our shared experiences and values. It is a proud moment for me to make all Africans feel seen, understood and represented.”

Social media peeps couldn’t get enough of Ndavi’s looks.

Here are a few of her Miss Universe outfits and some top reactions from netizens:

papirazz1 said:

“They really ate on this number.”

Sirkitsothihira added:

“We're fighting this year, wow.”

Thelmandabambi wrote:

“Make us proud, queen.”

Miss SA Ndavi Nokeri promises to continue making South Africa proud and posted a glam pic showing off a pretty smile

In a related story by Briefly News, Ndavi Nokeri recently posted a pic on Instagram and promised to continue representing the strength and Ubuntu of Mzansi.

The young beauty has been the talk of the town since winning the Miss SA pageant, with the 23-year-old making huge moves already.

Instagram peeps adored the pretty lady’s pic and complimented her stunning smile.

