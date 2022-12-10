Amanda 'Ami' Faku is a South African musician who has continued to soar in her career since her debut with the album Imali in 2019

Ami nearly had her dreams crushed prior to her debut when she kept auditioning for singing competitions such as Idols SA and getting rejected

However, being the go-getter and hard worker that Ami is, she was able to secure a recording contract and has never looked back since

Inspired by Ami's determination to achieve her dreams, Briefly News nominated her for their special project Briefly News Women of Wonder 2022

Amanda Faku, also known as Ami Faku, has faced nearly every adversity life has to offer. Her now-thriving music career did not come to her on a silver platter.

Ami Faku may not have won 'The Voice South Africa' in 2017 but she stands among the greatest Mzansi musicians of this generation. Image: supplied (left) and @ami_faku (Instagram)

The talented musician, who began singing at the age of six, struggled to make her music career a reality. Ami was turned down on many Mzansi singing competitions that she almost gave up. However, through perseverance and hard work, the 29-year-old was able to break through barriers and become one of the country's leading singers.

Briefly News spoke with Ami to better understand her journey to stardom.

The Voice South Africa was Ami Faku's big break

The Into Ingawe singer dominated the singing competition and has never looked back. Despite being rejected twice from Idols SA, Buzz South Africa reported that Ami gathered the courage to audition for The Voice South Africa in 2017.

Ami stole Judges' hearts with her rich voice, and Mzansi fell in love with her. According to News24, Ami stood out by earning the fastest four-chair-turn in the show's history.

Despite the fact that her journey on The Voice South Africa appeared to be easy after her huge achievement, Ami confirmed that entering the show was difficult.

"Entering The Voice SA was a challenging experience for me. It changed my life by opening doors that helped me achieve my dreams. I was determined to take part in the competition because it would allow me to do what I love."

Ami's tenacity served her well after she was not crowned The Voice South Africa winner. The star was able to secure a recording contract with Vth Season and released her debut studio album Imali, which broke records. Despite the success, Ami says the decision to take her incredible talent seriously is one of the biggest obstacles in her life. She said:

"The biggest obstacle was the decision to make my talent a serious thing."

After witnessing her life change for the better following Imali release, Ami gave advice to aspiring musicians, saying:

"Always have faith in your abilities and pursue your goals with tenacity. Stay true to who you are and block out the noise from the outside world. Develop your craft and go for the opportunities."

Ami Faku draws inspiration from Brenda Fassie

After making big moves in the music industry, Ami is now an inspiration to many upcoming musicians. However, like any other person, she also has idols to whom she looks up to.

Ami expressed admiration for the late legendary musician Brenda Fassie. Ma Brrr died 18 years ago, but her music remains the most iconic ever produced in Mzansi. Brenda was the pinnacle of artistry. Ami said:

"Brenda Fassie, for her longevity in music and her authenticity."

Ami Faku wishes to use her huge platform to make a change in South African women's lives

Although always overlooked when combating women's challenges in the country, Ami said she believes music can help ease some of the difficulties Mzansi ladies face.

"By sharing our stories of love, hardships, and breakthroughs, music can make a good change for women in South Africa. So many women feel as though they do not have a voice or a platform to share their talents, and music gives you that opportunity."

The Abalele hitmaker believes that love and strength are the most important tools that a modern South African trying to change the country for the better should have.

"I believe the qualities a modern South African woman should have is to be brave and compassionate."

