Ami Faku took to social media to announce that she is collaborating with award-winning South African musician DJ Black Coffee on new music

Faku posted a video of herself in the studio with Black Coffee, working on songs that will soon rock the nation

Netizens flocked to the Imali singer's post immediately to congratulate her on landing the feature and express excitement for the unreleased track

Ami Faku has fulfilled the dreams of many music lovers. The singer is teaming up with Grammy winner Black Coffee on new-lit music.

Ami Faku and Black Coffee are working on new music. Image: Oupa Bopape and Donna Ward

Source: Getty Images

Taking to Twitter, Faku expressed her joy at bagging a feature with the internationally renowned DJ. Ami said the following:

"Spent some time in the studio with @RealBlackCoffee Excited to share this special project with you!!"

Ami also posted a video of herself working hard in the studio with Black Coffee. Although there is music playing in the background, the stars can be seen brainstorming, recording, and monitoring their work.

On Twitter, Ami shared the following video:

Ami Faku's post immediately drew thousands of comments, the majority of which said:

@Tallsome1 said:

"Been waiting for this moment "

@Siya_Lenkoe wrote:

"Eastern Cape stand up❤I'm so proud of you Ami."

@Sipokamlu shared:

"Let’s hope he will meet @KabzaDeSmall_ standard with you. Phela you and Kabza never miss. Y’all have set the bar too high. The best collabo in ZA."

@MndayiBukho posted:

"Mr. Coffee with Thandiswa Mazwai, Bucie, Msaki now it's your time Ami"

@wkarengesha replied:

"Can't wait, brother. Ami Faku is a gem and you are unbelievable. I am excited."

@mpendulomath commented:

"The collaboration we never knew we needed."

@Bond31971654 also said:

"The number that's gonna come out here, lord help us "

@Ayanda_T also wrote:

"Excited for this one"

@Ske8bord9 added:

"Give us the best u can offer..love your music"

DJ Black Coffee shares snap living it up in the UK, SA shares hilarious reactions: “Coffee is drinking coffee”

Briefly News previously reported that DJ Black Coffee lives by the mantra, 'Work hard and play hard'. The star, who is making strides at home and internationally, had peeps scratching their heads with his recent post.

The star trended on Twitter over the weekend when he bagged the International Achievers Award at the #SAMA28. His three children accepted the award as he could not attend the awards ceremony.

Taking to his Twitter page, the DJ Black Coffee, currently in the UK, posted a picture while winding down at a Starbucks. The star's fans couldn't help but make jokes about Black Coffe drinking some coffee.

Source: Briefly News