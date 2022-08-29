Internationally acclaimed South African DJ Black Coffee is making major waves overseas and at home

The music producer who won the International Achiever Award at the just-ended South Africa Music Awards posted a snap that got peeps talking

Taking to his Twitter page, the Grammy Award-winning star, who is currently gigging in the UK, posted a picture winding down at Starbucks

DJ Black Coffee lives by the mantra, 'Work hard and play hard'. The star, who is making strides at home and internationally, had peeps scratching their heads with his recent post.

DJ Black Coffee has shared a picture living it up in the UK. Image: @realblackcoffee.

Source: Instagram

The star trended on Twitter over the weekend when he bagged the International Achievers Award at the #SAMA28. His three children accepted the award as he could not attend the awards ceremony.

Taking to his Twitter page, the DJ Black Coffee, currently in the UK, posted a picture while winding down at a Starbucks. The star's fans couldn't help but make jokes about Black Coffe drinking some coffee.

@2021makaphele said:

"Not coffee drinking coffee. I just hope it's not black."

@masiya7575 wrote:

"One of the hardest working international artists to have ever emerged from , asbonge brazo!!!"

@Mario_Molapo added:

"Do they still ask you what your name is when you get coffee at Starbucks big hommie? It would be very interesting to know , Thank you."

@kgabo_Javas added:

"Can see that you're drinking a real Black coffee."

Source: Briefly News