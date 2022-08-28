The first night of the highly anticipated SAMA awards saw many singers and musicians walking away with top awards

Although not televised, the SAMA awards was definitely a night to remember filled with electrifying performances from stars such as Master KG

Winners from the night include Young Stunner who scooped the Best Selling Artist Award for the album Notumato and Nomfundo Moh who walked away with the Best Afropop Album for Amagama

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

The highly anticipated #SAMA28 awards lived up to Mzansi's expectations. The first night of the awards ceremony which was held at the Sun City was a celebration of local music.

Young Stunna, Nomfundo Moh and Msaki are among some of the stars who scooped awards at the #SAMA28. Image: @youngstunna_rsa, @nomfundomoh and @msaki_za.

Source: Instagram

The event was streamed live on social media platforms and Mzansi was impressed with some of the artists who won awards.

According to TimesLIVE, the event was electric with top comedian Mpho Popps and Robot Boii hosting. Per the publication, performances included Khuli Chana, Mobi Dixon and the man of the moment, Master KG.

Twitter users were impressed with some of the big wins from the night. Starts such as the talented Nomfundo Moh and Young Stunna are among the musicians who walked off with SA Music Awards. Young Stunner took home the Best Selling Artist Award for the album Notumato and Nomfundo Moh bagged the Best Afropop Album for Amagama.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The incredibly talented Msaki scooped the Best Adult Contemporary Album for Platinumb Heart Open.

The second night of the awards weekend which will be hosted by Nandi Madida and Lawrence Maleka will be broadcasted live on SABC1.

Lebo M celebrates 17 years of sobriety, fans laud him for inspiring them to stay sober: "Thanks for leading the pack"

In other entertainment news, Briefly News also reported that Lebohang Morake popularly known as Lebo M recently took to his social media pages to pat himself on the back for overcoming his alcohol addiction.

The renowned composer known for his songwriting and vocal work on the soundtracks to films such as The Lion King and The Power of One celebrated 17 years of being sober. According to TimesLIVE, the star headed to his Twitter page to share the good news with his fans. He wrote:

"This young man is 17 years sober, alcohol-free today ... blessed and happy."

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News