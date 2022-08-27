Internationally acclaimed composer Lebo M recently took to his Twitter page to reveal that he has been sober for 17 years

The Lion King soundtrack composer once opened up about his alcohol and women problems on MacG's popular show, Podcast and Chill

Taking to his Twitter page, Lebohang Morake celebrated that he has been alcohol free for 17 years and fans praised him for being an examplary leader

Lebohang Morake popularly known as Lebo M recently took to his social media pages to pat himself on the back fo overcoming his alcohol adiction.

Lebo M has celebrated 17 years of being sober with a Twitter post. Image: @therealLEBO_M.

The renowned composer known for his songwriting and vocal work on the soundtracks to films such as The Lion King and The Power of One celebrated 17 years of being sober.

According to TimesLIVE, the star headed to his Twitter page to share the good news with his fans. He wrote:

"This young man is 17 years sober, alcohol-free today ... blessed and happy."

Lebo M's fans and followers flocked to his timeline to applaud him for leading by example. many said they have been following in his footsteps and have also been sober for years.

@ZeldalaGrangeSA said:

"Well done Lebo. What an inspiration you are."

@AllanNgwenya2 commented:

"I so wish i was you i just lost my girlfriend and a roof over my head cause of alcohol i know the feeling of wanting stop but its not easy i guess me losing someone i love is a wake up call, i need a job like my kids need me and yet i keep going back to alcohol."

