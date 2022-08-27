Former Big Brother Mzansi housemate Themba was over the moon when he realised that the legendary Dr Noxolo Grootboom knows who he is

The reality television star and singer posted a short clip of their sweet encounter at an awards ceremony

Themba said the veteran broadcaster came to his table after receiving an award and she told him she knew who he was

Former Big Brother Mzansi housemate Themba is still trying to stomach the fact that the great broadcaster Dr Noxolo Grootboom knows who he is.

‘Big Brother Mzansi’ star Themba was ecstatic after meeting the legendary Dr Noxolo Grootboom. Image: @bigbromzansi.

Source: Instagram

The reality television star headed to his social media pages to reveal to his fans and followers that he was in shock when the retired news reader went to greet him.

According to TimesLIVE, the reality TV star and budding singer said he failed to hold back tears when he realised that Dr Grootboom knows who he is. Themba posted a short and sweet clip on his Twitter page and wrote:

"Tears were all over my eyes when the great Dr Noxolo Grootboom came straight to my table after receiving an award @satmaawards to greet me personally,I never imagined that she even knows me ."

Fans responded by telling him that he will go far in the entertainment industry because of his work ethic.

@NomondeMiranda1 said:

"What a wow.I'm so happy i chose you as my fav, you have something very special inside you..we love you Broly."

@iamviviancynthi added:

"When favour locates you, it breaks protocolYour humbleness is amazing... Hope you understand how much you are loved dearly ❤️‍ then in the house and now... Broly, you are destined for greatness ✨ You are the child of grace❤️‍."

Source: Briefly News