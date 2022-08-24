Award-winning South African Actress Florence Masebe is grateful to be alive after surviving a horrendous ordeal 23 years ago

The Muvhango actress was shot 40 times on 18 August 1999, and 23 years on; the day brings back emotional memories for the actress

Masebe took to her Instagram page to mark the day with a heart-touching message about survival

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

18 August will forever be a day that actress Florence Masebe remembers. The actress was shot by unnamed gunmen 40 times on 18 August 1999.

Actress Florence Masebe has opened up about surviving the attack that almost killed her 23-years-ago. Image: @flomasebe.

Source: Instagram

The star miraculously survived the attack, and she always marks the day with a touching post on her social media pages.

Taking to her Instagram page this year, Maseko referred to herself as a lioness for surviving the attack that almost claimed her life. The actress added that she had not provoked anyone but was still attacked. She wrote:

"She bothered nobody... They shot her and disappeared into thin air. They were so sure... They didn't realise that this was a rare lioness. All those bullets pumped into her body and this young woman survived. She lived! I live!

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

"23 years on, I find this date still creeps in on me with a peculiar urge to recognise the victory... I did not die on August 18, 1999. I am Florence Masebe and I am still here."

According to ZAlebs, the Muvhango actress also recalled how her four-year-old baby saw her lying in a pool of blood shortly after the attack. She said:

"She saw me in a pool of my own blood in our driveway on August 18th 1999. No four-year-old should see that."

Former Yizo Yizo star Innocent 'Bobo' Masuku returns from rehab, Mzansi hopes he gets acting gigs

In other entertainment news, Briefly News also reported that Innocent 'Bobo' Masuku is a brand new man after successfully completing rehab. Masuku hogged headlines after his Youth Day address on the EFF Twitter page in June, where he opened up about his addiction.

Bobo said he regrets falling into substance abuse. The actor, popular for his roles in award-winning shows such as Yizo Yizo and Tshisa, said he allowed the fame to get to his head and started using harmful substances.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News