17-year-old Promise Tsatsi was allegedly stoned to death by her 23-year-old boyfriend in Limpopo over the weekend

According to the young victim's family, she dreamed of becoming a doctor after she matriculated at the end of the year

Limpopo Police Spokesperson Lt-Col Mamphaswa Seabi said the accused did not appear in court on Monday, 22 August

LIMPOPO - A 17-year-old girl who was allegedly stoned to death by her boyfriend will be laid to rest on Saturday, 27 August, at Kome village. The victim, Promise Tsatsi, was a matric learner and hoped to become a doctor.

Her family is still struggling to come to terms with her death. Speaking to TimesLIVE, Tsatsi's uncle Mpshe described the incident as tough and said his niece was a nice girl.

However, the family was unaware of her relationship with her 23-year-old boyfriend. Mpshe said the expected an apology from the boyfriend's family, but no one had approached them.

He said while he understood what allegedly happened was not the family's fault, he felt it was the right thing to do. However, Mpshe added that no one should be forced to apologise; an apology should rather come from one's heart.

Limpopo Police Spokesperson Lt-Col Mamphaswa Seabi said the accused did not appear in court on Monday, 22 August. According to SowetanLIVE, initial police reports indicate that the suspect and victim were walking together when she received a phone call.

Seabi said the suspect allegedly accused the victim of cheating on him and stoned her to death. Police are still investigating the murder case.

South Africans mourn the young victim:

Nkosazana Malele said:

"Some boys are cruel. How does a human being stone another one to death?"

Nthabiseng More posted:

"Yoh, it's getting more depressing by the day living in your own country. The violence against women and children violence as a whole is sickening."

Marius Van Der Walt commented:

"A beautiful child with a bright future! So sad to hear about this!"

Lorraine Shephard added:

"Vicious, cruel, tragic, sad. May she rest peacefully."

3 KwaZulu-Natal women killed during 1st week of Women's Month: "Why must we celebrate?"

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported while the rest of the country observes Women's Month, KwaZulu-Natal residents mourn the loss of three women who were victims of gender-based violence.

The most recent victim was 23-year-old Xolile Mbatha, who was stabbed to death, allegedly by her boyfriend. The young woman was a student at the Mangosuthu University of Technology, according to EWN. She was killed at a residence in Durban.

Meanwhile, police are investigating the brutal murders of two Grade 12 pupils, Amanda Zulu and Minenhle Buthelezi, who were hacked to death at a house they were renting.

Source: Briefly News