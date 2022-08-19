Zola Hashatsi also paid his respects to his former co-star, Bruno Majola, on the popular canned Mzansi soapie Rhythm City

Majola died on Monday, and the cause of death is unknown, but a family member confirmed his death to the media

South Africans who witnessed the Kwaito star's rise to prominence in the last few years have sent condolences to the Majola family

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Former Rhythm City actor Brian Majola popular known as Bruno's death came as a shock to many netizens and his industry peers.

‘Rhythm City’ Actor Zola Hashatsi says has revealed Bruno Majola's personality on set while they were working on the canned soapie. Image: @zola_hashatsi/Instagram and @PhilMphela/Twitter

Source: UGC

Bruno's death was announced on Tuesday, 16 August, but he died on 15 August, according to Drum. His cause of death is unknown at this time, but his family confirmed his death to The South African news publication.

Fans and co-stars have been pouring in their condolences for the kwaito star. Zola Hashatsi, a former cast member on the canned soapie Rhythm City, revealed to Mzansi what kind of person Bruno was.

"I remember each time we had scenes on Rhythm City it was a celebration."

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

In an interview with TshisaLIVE, Zola stated that working with Bruno was a breeze because he was completely invested in his craft. Zola went on to say that his outward mannerisms did not reflect his inner emotions.

"He was emotionally, spiritually and physically invested. He cared about everyone. If you did not know him you would think he was tough and mean. Kanti, he's a softie with a big heart."

Netizens react to Bruno's shocking death

@MsJoy_spears said:

'Bathong what's up with all of this deaths"

@Real_Precious_M wrote:

"In SA when one artist dies, some seem to follow too what’s happening mara? Anyways RIP to him"

@Ashseraka2 shared:

"Aibo this guy I used to see him a lot at Chisa Nyama Ghandi Square, very humble "

@Jessica_Melanin posted:

"So many celebrity funerals, one after the other since 2021 This old post by Jackie Phamotse is very CREEPY."

@KZN_RSA replied:

"So sad. I remember when he was still part of Gumshev under Ghetto Ruff. Soon after he got a role from Rhythm City as Spiro. He was under Sbu's and Gail's recording company, Hustle. He really made a name for himself. May he rest in perfect eternal peace. ️️"

@Dimakatso_Lets commented:

"We're back to that RIP season, aren't we?? "

@Double626126269 added:

"This is sad, every loss of life is sad, irrespective of your status in life. May his soul rest in peace. Condolences to the family and loved ones, colleagues and friends."

RIP Magesh: TKZee star Tokollo Tshabalala to be buried today, friends and family will pay their last respects

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that TKZee star Tokollo "Magesh" Tshabalala will be laid to rest today 19 August 2022.

TshisaLIVE reports that Magesh's close friends and family will gather at Rhema Bible Church North in Randburg to pay their respects. The funeral service will begin at 9am. He will be laid to rest in Westpark Cemetery.

Magesh died of epilepsy on Monday, 15 August. According to a statement released by his family shortly after his death, he had been battling the chronic disease for a long time.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News