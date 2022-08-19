Magesh will be laid to rest today as the Tshabalala family, close friends and devoted fans say their final farewells to the Kwaito star

Tshabalala died on Monday, shocking not only his fans but also industry peers who looked up to the legendary South African artist

Since his death was announced, people have taken to social media to pay tribute to the Tsotsi hitmaker

Tokollo Magesh Tshabalala's funeral will take place on 19 August as family and industry peers pay their last respects. Image: @PhilMphela

Source: Instagram

TkZee star Tokollo "Magesh" Tshabalala will be laid to rest today 19 August 2022.

TshisaLIVE reports that Magesh's close friends and family will gather at Rhema Bible Church North in Randburg to pay their respects. The funeral service will begin at 9am. He will be laid to rest in Westpark Cemetery.

On Twitter, TKZee shared the following funeral details:

Magesh died of epilepsy on Monday, 15 August. According to a statement released by his family shortly after his death, he had been battling the chronic disease for a long time.

The family of the Kwaito star reportedly thanked South Africa, further reports TshisaLIVE. Netizens flocked to their timelines to pay tribute to Magesh shortly after the tragic news was announced on social media.

@kulilephotos said:

"A Kwaito pioneer, a legend, an icon. May you rest in peace wherever you are, wherever you're at #Magesh 7 up for Life! #RIPMagesh #Icon #Legend #TokolloTshabalala"

@rev_x_deciple wrote:

"The dude made feel-good Kwaito music.️️ Rest easy Number 1 Tsotsi"

@SIYA_VS shared:

"The only member of TKZee that was yet to come to Podcast and Chill and be celebrated."

@TshepisoMoloi10 posted:

"I was thinking about him the other day listening to a track with Da Les and Khuli Chana Robala ka kgotso."

@MabitleTefo commented:

"Never loved a Kwaito artist more than this one... rest in peace Phalafala, wena monghadi. Number 1 tsotsi..."

@pablozmelu added:

"RIP Magesh. You made your mark, brother!"

