The details of Tokollo 'Magesh' Tshabalala's funeral and memorial service have been announced. The Kwaito legend passed away on Monday, 15 August.

Tokollo ‘Magesh’ Tshabalala’s memorial and funeral service details have been announced. Image: @zeebala

Source: Instagram

The late TKZee member's family released a statement confirming the details of his memorial and funeral service via the music trio's socials.

ZAlebs reports that the music group's frontman's funeral service will take place at the Rhema Bible Church North on Hans Schoeman Stree in Randburg on Friday, 19 August.

The star's celeb friends and family will get to celebrate his life next Wednesday, 24 August when his memorial service takes place at St Stithians College in Sandton.

According to the statement shared on Twitter, people who can't make it to the services can watch them live on Facebook. The family provided the link in the statement.

The lyricist's fans took to the comment section to send heartfelt condolences to Magesh's family and remaining TKZee members.

@BA_Chwama commented:

"May God be with you @KabeloMabalane and @ZwaiBala as you go through the grieving of your brother and friend."

@EmilyLebese wrote:

"Rest easy Tokollo and condolences to the family."

@MusaNdawonde12 added:

"Rest in peace, Mshengu."

Kabelo Mabalane and Zwai Bala heartbroken over Magesh's death

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that TKZee members Kabelo Mabalane and Zwai Bala are reportedly heartbroken following the passing of Tokollo 'Magesh' Tshabalala. The Kwaito trio's frontman passed away on Monday, 15 August.

TKZee's business manager Refiloe Ramogase expressed that the two remaining group members feel as though they lost a blood brother after Magesh succumbed to epilepsy.

ZAlebs reports that Refiloe told Daily Sun that Kabelo and Zwai have not spoken to the media yet because it's like they lost a sibling, adding that "they are going through a lot".

Zwai took to Instagram to share a snap of the late Kwaito legend and a statement from his family confirming his death. Mzansi celebs took to Zwai's comment section to comfort him and to also send heartfelt condolences to his family.

