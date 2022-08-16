Kabelo Mabalane and Zwai Bala are heartbroken after the sudden passing of TKZee member Tokollo 'Magesh' Tshabalala

The Kwaito trio's frontman succumbed to epilepsy on Monday morning, according to a family statement shared by Zwai

TKZee's business manager Refiloe Ramogase are not willing to speak to the media yet about their firend's passing because he was like a sibling to them

TKZee members Kabelo Mabalane and Zwai Bala are reportedly heartbroken following the passing of Tokollo 'Magesh' Tshabalala. The Kwaito trio's frontman passed away on Monday, 15 August.

Kabelo Mabalane and Zwai Bala are heartbroken over the passing of Magesh (left). Image: @zeebala

Source: Instagram

TKZee's business manager Refiloe Ramogase expressed that the two remaining group members feel as though they lost a blood brother after Magesh succumbed to epilepsy.

ZAlebs reports that Refiloe told Daily Sun that Kabelo and Zwai have not spoken to the media yet because it's like they lost a sibling, adding that "they are going through a lot".

Refiloe shared that Magesh had a good heart and they'll miss his sense of humour. Zwai took to Instagram to share a snap of the late Kwaito legend and a statement from his family confirming his death.

Mzansi celebs took to Zwai's comment section to comfort him and to also send heartfelt condolences to his family.

msaki_za wrote:

"I was just thinking of you. Nxesi buti wam. Nxesi."

nhlanhla_mafu said:

"My deepest condolences to the TKZee family and the Shabalala family, so sorry for your loss. Magesh shall forever be loved and missed."

zenandemfenyana commented:

"Ndavela ndaba numb…uxolo Bhuti, my deepest most heartfelt condolences to the TKZee family and Shabalala family. Magesh will forever be in our hearts."

jrafrika wrote:

"Condolences to you bhuti."

tebellosukwene added:

"Oh no. Sorry Big Bro. Comfort & strength to the family."

EFF and Nathi Mthethwa pay tribute to Magesh

In related news, Briefly News reported that the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa have joined scores of South Africans who paid tribute to late Kwaito legend Tokollo 'Magesh' Tshabalala.

The TKZee member passed away on Monday, 15 August after an epileptic seizure, his family confirmed in a statement. Magesh was the legendary trio's frontman.

According to TshisaLIVE, Mthethwa shared that Magesh will be remembered as a musical and cultural pioneer. The politician further praised Magesh for using his artistry as a weapon to uplift and develop the post-apartheid era youth.

