Sol Phenduka joined Kaya FM to work with Dineo Ranaka, and it does not seem to be fairing well, judging from the latest Mihlali Ndamase interview

Dineo Ranaka and co-host sol Phenduka got the chance to interview Mihlali Ndamase about her controversial scandals while in the public eye

During the interview, many viewers and listeners noticed that Sol Phenduka hardly got a chance to shine as an interviewer as Dineo Ranaka dominated

Sol Phenduka fans were unhappy to see their fave not saying much again as a host on Kaya FM. Some peeps had jokes about Sol getting to earn a living with just his presence.

Many noticed that Sol Phenduka was back to barely speaking while on Kaya FM with co-host Dineo Ranaka during the interview with Mihlali Ndamase. Instagram/@mihlali_n/@dineoranaka/@solphenduka

In some clips shared by controversial blogger Musa Khawula, Sol looked like he was not part of the interview with Mihlali. Dineo Ranaka took charge of the Kaya FM interview with star influencer Mihlali.

Sol Phenduka's fans want to hear more from him on Kaya FM

Netizens reacted to the video on Mihlali's interview on the radio, with many getting worried that the petitioning to have Sol more involved on Kaya FM did not help. Dineo was the asking most of the questions while Sol occasionally chimed in.

Peeps who watched the interview thought Sol Phenduka is getting paid to just make sounds in agreement with what Dineo Ranaka and Mihlali Ndamase were saying.

@slindilendou_ commented:

"I like how Mihlali kept looking at Sol. She wanted to engage with him."

@Zo28786120 commented:

"I laugh every time Sol is given a chance to ask a question?"

@Lovelle_Black72 commented:

"Like I mean? So that's it? Even though there were open letters written he still has no say..."

@JamesNgcobo1 commented:

"Wish I could be Sol, getting paid for just saying, 'Mmhhhh, yeeehhh'."

@DieksTshabalala commented:

"Sol is just there. So uncomfortable to watch! I love Dee but..."

Sol opens up about how SA undermines his contribution in the entertainment space

Briefly News previously reported that Sol Phenduka reacted to peeps who undermine his contribution to the Mzansi entertainment space. The Podcast and Chill co-host shared that many people only think that he's just a podcaster.

The star trended on the timeline recently after it was announced that he has joined Kaya FM. Some people claimed that he used the podcast to revive his radio career.

When a fan took to Twitter to praise him for his DJing skills, the media personality shared that some people accused him of DJing for money.

