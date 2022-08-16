Bruno Majola, a former actor on the canned soap opera Rythm City and a Kwaito musician has passed away

His cause of death has not yet been disclosed, but a family member has confirmed his death, according to reports

South Africans are pouring in their condolences after Phil Mphela shared the news on social media

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Former ‘Rhythm City’ star Bruno Majola has passed away today. Image: @PhilMphela

Source: Twitter

Bruno Majola, a former Rhythm City actor, has died.

Phil Mphela, an entertainment commentator on Twitter, shared the sad news with South Africans. Phil stated on Twitter:

"RIP: Brian Majola Rapper turned actor and former Rhythm City star, best known as BRUNO has passed away. #RIPBruno #RIPBrianBrunoMajola"

On Twitter, Phil shared the following image:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

A family member confirmed the death, according to News24. Pardon Makamu, one of Bruno's friends, expressed shock at his death. Bruno's cause of death has not yet been disclosed.

Tributes from netizens to Bruno Majola

@MsJoy_spears said:

"Bathong what's up with all of this deaths"

@Dimakatso_Lets wrote:

"We're back to that RIP season aren't we?? "

@HendriccahM shared:

"May His soul rest in eternal peace ️ ️ ️ ️ ️ ️"

@shedow_nzima posted:

"Yhoo people are really leaving this world "

@ThaboMahlakoane replied:

"One thing I have noticed is that if one celebrity die another one follow is like they don't wanna go alone may they rest in power"

@MerriamK3 commented:

"What a talented soul, rest in peace "

@Jesicantimbana added:

"Yoh 3 Rhythm City actors already in a year"

Petition for Mihlali to lose sponsorship deals reaches 3 000 signatures, SA reacts: “That’s so cruel”

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that more than 3 000 angry Mzansi peeps have signed the petition calling for companies linked to Mihlali to cut ties with her. This comes after Mihlali was accused of stealing Mary-Jane's husband, Leeroy Sidambe.

Taking to Twitter, @Nhlelo7, a Twitter user, chastised South Africans for signing meaningless petitions but then disappearing when it comes to dealing with government issues.

According to The South African news publication, the petition was started by controversial Twitter blogger Musa Khawula. In his argument, he criticises major companies like Coca-Cola for continuing to work with a "homewrecker". He also accused Mihlali of publicly humiliating Mary Jane. This follows Mary-Janae's brief appearance in Mihlali's YouTube vlog.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News