Bruno Majola's close friends and family said their final goodbyes at a funeral ceremony honouring the late actor

Bruno died last week, and his cause of death has not yet been disclosed because his family needed time to grieve

Following the tragic incident, netizens have taken to their social media timelines to express their condolences to the Majola family

Former ‘Rhythm City’ Actor Brian “Bruno” Majola's family remembered him as a humble person at his funeral today. Image: @PhilMphela

Source: Twitter

Former Rhythm City actor Mesuli Brian Majola, also known as Bruno, has been laid to rest.

According to TshisaLIVE, family and friends gathered on Tuesday, 23 August in Emndeni Soweto to pay their respects to the late talented Kwaito star.

Sizwe Zatho, the actor's cousin, spoke to TshisaLIVE shortly after his death. He revealed details about their final moments together. Bruno, he said, wanted them to communicate frequently and strengthen their bond. Bruno died not long after their heartfelt conversation.

Zatho went on to say that Bruno had taught him a lot of valuable life lessons. Bruno, according to Zatho, was a humble individual who taught everyone around him respect.

“He was a big brother to all of us, he was respectful and taught us such. He was very humble. I don't think he was celebrated enough."

Brian died on 12 August, and his family has yet to reveal the cause of death. Netizens were saddened by his death and immediately expressed condolences to the Majola family.

@Ashseraka2 said:

"Aibo this guy! I used to see him a lot at Chisa Nyama Ghandi Square. He was very humble "

@Dimakatso_Lets wrote:

"We're back to that RIP season, aren't we??"

@Real_Precious_M shared:

"In SA when one artist dies, some seem to follow too what’s happening mara? Anyways RIP to him."

@KZN_RSA posted:

"So sad. I remember when he was still part of Gumshev under Ghetto Ruff. Soon after he got a role from Rhythm City as Spiro. He was under Sbu's and Gail recording company; Hustle. He really made a name for himself. May he rest in perfect eternal peace. ️️️"

@Double626126269 commented:

"This is sad. Every loss of life is sad irrespective of your status in life. May his soul rest in peace. Condolences to the family and loved ones, colleagues, and friends."

@MerriamK3 added:

"What a talented soul, rest in peace "

