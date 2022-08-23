An appreciative man shared that he'll be moving to Cape Town after he received a life-changing call that he has finally got a job as a regional manager

Zabs Ceejay was glad to know that the frustrating days are behind him after struggling to bag work for quite some time

The guy's Twitter followers were happy to see that his professional life was coming together, and congratulated him on his socials

Securing a job in South Africa has become harder and harder, especially after businesses suffered from the Covid-19 pandemic. One super grateful man shared the wonderful news of bagging a big role in Cape Town.

A grateful man shared his news of getting hired as a regional manager. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The excited man with the handle @MathibeZabs on his socials (Zabs Ceejay) told his friends he would be moving to Cape Town for a job offer he received to be a regional manager of a telecommunications network company.

His friends and followers were happy to see how appreciative Zabs Ceejay was and sent him wonderful messages congratulating him in the comment section of his post.

Responding to one of the comments, @MathibeZabs wrote:

"Thank you. You know how frustrated I've been getting just to work as a technician. Only God plans "

Take a look at some of SA's messages congratulating the thankful man:

Tshepo M Ndhlovu commented:

"God is good all the time! Stay blessed, chief. Go and do the work diligently."

️rof ️en Einstein said:

"Congratulations, bro! This is big. All the best on your new journey."

Thato Thasky Dikgomo replied:

"Congratulations, buddy. You deserve this."

