The Eastern Cape bursary winner from the South African Academy of Applied Competence (SAAAC) college has graduated

A proud woman shared the wonderful news of bagging a new job on her Facebook page and used the hashtag #ImStaying in gratitude for her achievement

Bukela Nicola Xhalabile expressed the difficulties she faced during her studies and encouraged the rest of Mzansi to give back to the community

A proud bursary winner shared that she has completed her studies in education and now has an N6 diploma in Educare (ECD).

Bursary winner at SAAAC in Queenstown, Bukela Nicola Xhalabile, has graduated. Image: Bukela Nicola Xhalabile/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Bukela Nicola Xhalabile shared that she is the first graduate in her family and was entirely appreciative of such an honour. She said that her achievement brought joy and hope that things will get better for her and the rest of her family.

The graduate thanked her principal, Adele Richardson from SAAAC, for keeping her motivated during the times she was tested with difficult situations hindering her goal of completing her studies. In an inspirational post, she wrote:

"I came across a lot of challenges with the pandemic and also coming from a village with very little resources. But, because I knew what I wanted, quitting was not an option."

Nicola shared the few ways that she has also been giving back to her community and mentioned that she has touched a few lives with donations that she previously managed to raise in her spare time.

"I have been asking for donations from friends, relatives, and community members and managed to bless a few students with school uniforms. I was also fortunate to get a job as an educator assistant and have been buying sanitary towels for the kids at the school where I work."

The lovely Nicola shared a special message of appreciation to some of the villagers who were inspired by her efforts and adopted her giving spirit by joining in and giving whatever they had managed to donate. She encouraged the rest of Mzansi to put in the work to make the country the best that it can be and said that it was about spreading positive vibes. She penned:

"It all begins with one person and then the next, before you know it, it will be the whole community."

A woman who won a bursary from Queenstown announced her graduation and other good news online. Image: Nicola Sodlulashe/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Ndingu Mamngwevu Mna commented:

"Congratulations."

Alida Wray said:

"Congratulations Nicola. You are a blessing to your village and an inspiration. May the Lord bless you abundantly."

Nuemi Kelly replied:

"Congratulations! Reach for the stars."

Judy Dale Carter responded:

"That's awesome! Congratulations! Well done, wishing you a successful future."

Eva Morris reacted:

"Well done for your endurance and for wanting to make your community a better and happier place!"

Nicola sent her utmost love and promised to further her studies in the future.

