Award-winning rapper Boity Thulo recently decided to give herself her flowers while she can still smell them

The reality television star headed to her Instagram page to share saucy snaps rocking a green outfit to celebrate herself

The Bakae rapper said she has constantly been rejoicing at the fact that she is a solid queen

Boity Thulo is proud of the girl she is becoming. The stunner posted some saucy pics on her social media pages to celebrate herself.

Boity Thulo headed to her page to celebrate herself with some saucy pics. Image: @boity.

Source: Instagram

The star has been doing exceptional in her music career and business. The rapper recently had her followers jumping with joy when she announced launching her hair company, Be You by Boity.

Taking to her Instagram page recently, the rapper said she is happy that she has to constantly remind herself that she is a queen. Boity left her fans salivating with the saucy snaps she uploaded. She wore a sparkling green bodysuit with a matching fur jacket. She wrote:

"This is how I’ve been feeling all week! ✨ Constantly having to rejoicing in the fact that I am exactly who I think I am…A Solid QUEEN! ."

As expected, fans went gaga at the post. They flooded the comments section with praise and adoration for the award-winning rapper.

@therichmnisi wrote:

"You’re so beautiful."

@beast_with_brushes said:

"Hey Queen."

@bloem.jean added:

"God bless, protect and prosper you Queen Boity keeping you in good health and safe from evil and violation in Jesus Mighty name amen ."

DJ Zinhle accused of being arrogant after her reaction to a complaint about her products: "Just apologise"

In more entertainment news, Briefly News also reported that social media users were unhappy with how DJ Zinhle handled a bad review she got from a client who bought a wig from her Hair Majesty company.

The peep posted a video showing the wig she purchased and complaining about the service she received and the quality of the hair. Social media went gaga as fans started sharing mixed feelings about the video.

DJ Zinhle headed to her Twitter page to blast journalists and reporters, telling them to delete her contact details. She said if the media wants to contact her, they should send emails to her team. In another post, the star responded to the backlash over the quality of her hair, saying this is not the first time a business has received a bad review from a client.

